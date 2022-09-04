Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Eric Dooley era at Southern got off with a bang, as the Jags scored early and often against Div. II Florida Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 3, at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jaguars ran away with the 86-0 victory.

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Southern starting quarterback BeSean McCray was 7-of-12 for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for 78 yards and another touchdown. Backup quarterback Harold Blood was 4-of-8 for 78 yards but also threw an interception. Bubba McDaniel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 32-yard score. Chris Tucker also played.

Jerrod Sims and Kendric Rhymes each had 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Sims also had three catches for 49 yards and another touchdown as the leading receiver. Braelen Morgan ran for 85 yards on nine carries and found the end zone once.

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

On the defensive side, freshman Jordan Monroe had six total tackles, including five solo. He assisted on a tackle for loss.

Defensive end Jordan Lewis has a strip-sack, scoop, and score. He also assisted on a tackle and gave the quarterback fits while he was in the game.

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

