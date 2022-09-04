BBB Accredited Business
Spears and Pratt power Tulane to victory over UMass, 42-10

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane starts their season off on the right note, winning big over UMass, 42-10. Tyjae Spears had three rushing TD’s, and Michael Pratt accounted for three scores

“Great, fantastic, I don’t take any of them for granted. They worked their tails off. We got out their before the game, and I said to myself, pretty good looking group of guys (UMass roster). In recruiting they haven’t had a lot of success. I think they’re going to get some wins, we’ll find out. Yeah, we’ll take a win,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

Spears rushed 12 times for 57 yards, and those three big TD’s.

“Tyjae, big-time, hard-nosed kid competitor. He comes to practice every day, enjoys it, really loves football. It was a long time rehab for him. Our people did a great job with the rehab part of it. So it’s good see him have success with everything going on,” said Fritz.

Last season, Tulane only registered two wins. With a win next week against Alcorn State, they can match last years win total.

