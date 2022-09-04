Sports bettors keen on LSU going over 7 wins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers kickoff their season on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome against Florida State. If the Tigers want success in 2022, they need a win in New Orleans to get things going in the right direction.

For bettors, it appears they would like to see that happen.

On the Caesars Sportsbook app, LSU currently has an over/under of seven wins. Bettors overwhelmingly think LSU will go over seven wins.

According to Caesars, the win total side that has collected the most tickets and handle among all college football win totals is LSU over seven. Over seven wins has nabbed 91.7% of the tickets and 82.5% of the handle.

LSU is currently a 4-point favorite over Florida State.

