Storms around for the rest of the holiday weekend

Rainy pattern this week
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms continue in the afternoon through Labor Day.

Sunday the chance for late morning to early afternoon storms remains, but cloud cover will lead to a bit lower high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Labor Day looks similar with a chance for storms after peak daytime heating. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

By midweek an extremely rainy pattern takes over, dropping temperatures significantly into the mid to low 80s and increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall. We will have to watch for the threat of flooding through the end of the week.

