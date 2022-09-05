Bicyclist falls into traffic, struck and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding a bicycle tumbled off and fell into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, New Orleans police said Monday (Sept. 5).

The adult victim, who age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was struck at 3:49 p.m. after falling into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue near the Interstate-610 overpass, police said.

According to the NOPD, the man was riding his bicycle on a sidewalk when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and fell into oncoming traffic on the avenue. Police said the driver who struck the man stopped and remained at the scene, providing a statement to investigators. The injured man was taken for treatment but died at the hospital, the NOPD said.

