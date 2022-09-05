BBB Accredited Business
Bicyclist falls into traffic, struck and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

The victim died at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Elysian Fields...
The victim died at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Elysian Fields Avenue near the I-610 overpass, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding a bicycle tumbled off and fell into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, New Orleans police said Monday (Sept. 5).

The adult victim, who age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was struck at 3:49 p.m. after falling into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue near the Interstate-610 overpass, police said.

According to the NOPD, the man was riding his bicycle on a sidewalk when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and fell into oncoming traffic on the avenue. Police said the driver who struck the man stopped and remained at the scene, providing a statement to investigators. The injured man was taken for treatment but died at the hospital, the NOPD said.

