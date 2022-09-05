Bogalusa mayor recovering after suffering injury in car crash

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette is recovering from a non-life threatening injury she sustained in a car crash early Sunday (Sept. 4) morning.

“This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”

The mayor’s office said that two friends were with her in the car when another driver ran a stop sign around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and East 7th St. A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said that all three women were wearing their seatbelts.

Bogalusa police are currently investigating and no further details have been available at this time.

