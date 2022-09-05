Bruce: Spotty showers and storms through the week
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week we will not many changes with sun and clouds to start each day, followed by spotty showers and a few storms into the afternoon and early evening.
Each day high temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s as the muggy feel will stick around.
In the tropics, the Atlantic is active but all remains quiet in our part of the world.
