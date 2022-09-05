Bruce: Spotty showers and storms through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week we will not many changes with sun and clouds to start each day, followed by spotty showers and a few storms into the afternoon and early evening.

Bruce: Rain chances will remain through the week. Not everyone will see it as every day will be spotty in areas with a downpour or 2. If there is any good news, highs stay in the 80s, and the tropics are quiet in our part of the world. pic.twitter.com/vzn9lxd0rx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 5, 2022

Each day high temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s as the muggy feel will stick around.

In the tropics, the Atlantic is active but all remains quiet in our part of the world.

