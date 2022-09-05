Dreary Labor Day leads into a wet week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The start of the week is a bit gloomy, with scattered showers possible this Labor Day.

Cloud cover will remain through the day, and a couple scattered showers and light rainfall are possible through the afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the mid 80s Monday with high dew points, making it still feel muggy.

Rain increases through the week as we see the wet pattern continue. Well-below average temperatures are possible by the end of the week falling past the mid 80s.

