Jayden Daniels produces strong numbers in his debut for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels posted some strong stats in his first start for LSU. Against Florida State, he threw for 209 yards and ran for 114. On the final drive of the game, Daniels produced perfection, going 7-of-7 passing.

“It’s an opener and you saw a better rhythm. We had some dropped passes, and we didn’t protect as well. But yeah, we got into a better rhythm certainly in the second half, Jayden Daniels did, and he’s a threat. But we don’t want to rely on him having to go back there. And when he does sit in the pocket, we saw his ability to find open receivers, show the patience and in particular on the last touchdown, he stayed in the pocket, showed great patience and found Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“You know that’s a hard situation to go into to go 99 yards with a minute and something left to at least give ourselves an opportunity to win this football game. I give all the credit to the offensive coaching staff, just the players and the heart that they have,” said LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The late rally still didn’t result in a win, but now it’s time to move forward in the 2022 campaign.

“Nobody likes losing. You come to LSU because you don’t want to lose. Losing is unacceptable here. Some guys handle it differently. We got 24 hours. Tomorrow we bounce back. We watch the tape, clean up the things, and move on to Southern,” said Daniels.

LSU will host Southern on Saturday, and they’ll do it shorthanded. Ali Gaye will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty. Maason Smith will miss time with an injury. For academic reasons Joe Foucha and John Emery, Jr. will not suit up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.