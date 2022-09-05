BBB Accredited Business
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence- aggravated assault.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man was arrested Sunday evening after police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Olympic Village on 28th Street, Sheriff Troy Peterson says.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence- aggravated assault.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found three victims who had been shot during an argument involving Woods and his girlfriend. The victims were Woods’ girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother and father, according to the sheriff. The victims identified Woods as the person who shot them prior to fleeing the scene.

After running away on foot, Woods was caught by Long Beach Police in a nearby area.

Two of the victims were transported to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for treatment, and one was medevacked to USA Medical.

Woods was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $600,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

