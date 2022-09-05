BBB Accredited Business
LSU fans react to first game of season

It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season.

“I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.

Students and families are preparing for a fun time by hitting up local bars, and shopping for food and supplies for watch parties.

Greg miller and his wife are excited to fill the stands this year in Tiger Stadium, and plan to never miss a game.

“It’s got everything. It’s got tradition, majesty, the sport, the fun, the excitement. You’re back on campus where you went to school, you can’t get that really in any other sport,” said LSU fan, Greg Miller.

Tiger fans are looking forward to cheering in Tiger Stadium this upcoming Saturday.

