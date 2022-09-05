BBB Accredited Business
Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say

(Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car.

On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.

Kenner Patrolman Chase Lawler arrived within minutes after receiving the call and began rescue efforts with a volunteer, Edwin Magee, on the scene that had reported seeing Yoder’s car go into the canal.

The officer and Good Samaritan entered the canal and cut Yoder free, pulling him out of the upside-down submerged vehicle.

Police say that Yoder was later booked with suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

