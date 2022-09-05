BBB Accredited Business
Rain chances continue daily

Expect storms to interrupt at times for Labor Day and beyond
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet summer decided it wanted to last a little longer this year as rain chances remain in the forecast over the next 7 days.

Expect storms to interrupt at times today on your Labor Day. Rain chances remain elevated around a 60% coverage with some of that rain coming in the form of downpours. The extra clouds and rain at times will keep highs in the 80s.

Little day-to-day change is expected in weather this week as rain will be possible each day, especially during the afternoon hours. I’m thinking the coverage of storms may actually increase as the week goes in. This is in response to a large cutoff low that will park itself over us by Thursday and Friday. It’s hard to determine timing and rain coverage just a few days out in this pattern so we’ll fine tune the forecast as things get closer.

Talking tropics now, Danielle is a hurricane heading out to sea and Earl looks poised to become our next hurricane, maybe even a major. Both of these storms are not a threat to any land areas and the Gulf/Caribbean look void of tropical concerns for the next 7 days.

