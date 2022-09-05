Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NFL network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted an update this morning on Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning’s injury.
Saying after foot surgery, rather than missing all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.
According to sources, he will be able to practice, which could be key down the stretch.
Penning left during the Saints’ final preseason game against the Chargers with a foot injury.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.