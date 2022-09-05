BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NFL network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted an update this morning on Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning’s injury.

Saying after foot surgery, rather than missing all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.

According to sources, he will be able to practice, which could be key down the stretch.

Penning left during the Saints’ final preseason game against the Chargers with a foot injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations

Latest News

Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
LSU vs Florida State/Saints Trades
LSU vs Florida State/Saints Trades
Saints player Marcus Maye arrested
Saints player Marcus Maye arrested
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’