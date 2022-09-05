BBB Accredited Business
Shooting victim in critical condition; suspect allegedly fled on foot, Tangipahoa sheriff says

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they describe as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, and have identified him as the primary suspect.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred outside of Hammond early Monday (Sept. 5) morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they describe as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, and have identified him as the primary suspect.

Chief Jimmy Travis says that deputies responded around 12:42 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive.

Molina was last seen in the area of West Yellow Water Road wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. Deputies believe that Molina may have left the scene on foot, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

