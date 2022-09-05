Two more people shot in Algiers’ Behrman neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Monday afternoon (Sept. 5) in the Behrman neighborhood of Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD did not disclose the age or gender of the victims, saying only that the two were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. The victims were shot in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard at approximately 4:32 p.m.

A large crime scene was taped off at the street, with NOPD crime scene investigators collecting shell casings and evidence from around a white SUV riddled with bullet holes. The car had a shattered rear window and a tire flattened by apparent gunfire.

Monday’s double shooting occurred about a half-mile away from where the NOPD said a man was shot to death Saturday around 2:32 p.m., at the Behrman neighborhood intersection of Murl and Magellan streets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.