Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.(MostlyDeserts)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado fell to her death Saturday morning while rock climbing at Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 around 8 a.m. after seeing the woman fall into Pierre Lakes Basin when a rock she was trying to grab gave way.

Authorities said the witness was able to provide Mountain Rescue Aspen officials with the exact location of the woman’s body.

The rescue volunteers hiked up to the woman’s body and prepared it for extraction from the field.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was flown out of the basin around 2:45 p.m. and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation.

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.

