Authorities respond to truck engulfed in flames on I-610
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities responded Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning to a truck fully engulfed in flames on I-610.
NOPD says that it was the result of a single-vehicle accident and that both sides of I-610 had to be shut down.
I-610 is closed to traffic past Paris Ave. and congestion reached Elysian Fields Ave.
The fire is located on I-610 East at the Wisner overpass.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.