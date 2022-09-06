Authorities respond to truck engulfed in flames on I-610

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities responded Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning to a truck fully engulfed in flames on I-610.

Dump truck fully engulfed on I-610 at Wisner. pic.twitter.com/414TNKgVCd — Matt Bailey (@mattbailey) September 6, 2022

NOPD says that it was the result of a single-vehicle accident and that both sides of I-610 had to be shut down.

I-610 is closed to traffic past Paris Ave. and congestion reached Elysian Fields Ave.

The fire is located on I-610 East at the Wisner overpass.

