Bruce: More clouds and spotty showers stick around through the end of the week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds and spotty showers will stick around through the end of the week as an upper low moves over the area. . A peek of sun or 2 is possible but clouds will rule.

Pop-up storm or shower will be the case with many dry hours in between. Some will get no rain at all. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid 80s.

Through midweek, as the low pressure system begins to push east, increasing storm coverage in the late afternoon and evening for Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime heating will fuel storms later in the day.

A dry slot of air moves in by the weekend clearing things up.

in the tropics, the Atlantic is popping but nothing happening around here. the Gulf remains quiet.

