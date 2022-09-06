Bruce: More clouds and spotty showers stick around through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds and spotty showers will stick around through the end of the week as an upper low moves over the area. . A peek of sun or 2 is possible but clouds will rule.

Pop-up storm or shower will be the case with many dry hours in between. Some will get no rain at all. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid 80s.

Bruce: More clouds and spotty storms as we head into your mid-week. Not everyone will get rain but a downpour or 2 is possible. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s pic.twitter.com/DFUL6eM2QG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 6, 2022

Through midweek, as the low pressure system begins to push east, increasing storm coverage in the late afternoon and evening for Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime heating will fuel storms later in the day.

A dry slot of air moves in by the weekend clearing things up.

in the tropics, the Atlantic is popping but nothing happening around here. the Gulf remains quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.