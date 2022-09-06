Clouds keeping temps down a bit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tough, tough forecast the past few days as all the cloud cover seen around the area is actually helping us stay dry.

In summer you need the sunshine to heat things up to fire off those storms but lately the cloud cover has kept us “cooler” which in turn is keeping us a bit drier. Same story for your Tuesday as we’ll have a large deck of clouds rolling in from the Gulf. This will keep our highs down in the 80s and from the looks of things, maybe only allow for a 20-30% rain coverage by afternoon.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, more sun is expected and rain chances do go up just a bit. I still believe it’s pretty typical summer weather as we heat things up closer to 90 and pop up mostly those afternoon storms. Due to the extra heating, some of the storms could be heavy at times. Rain chances jump to 40% the next few days.

Eventually by the weekend a large stream of moisture will come rolling out of the Gulf just off to our east. That’s where multiple inches of rain is expected, meanwhile closer to home a dry slot may lower our rain chances by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see how that weekend forecast plays out as we get closer.

Jumping to the tropics, lots of activity over the Atlantic with Danielle, Earl and another disturbance moving off the coast of Africa. Although it’s busy out there, I see no land impacts from any of these storms.

