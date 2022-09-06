BBB Accredited Business
Coach Kelly meets with Kayshon Boutte after disappointing performance against FSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Florida St. and previewed the home opener against Southern.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte only pulled in two passes for 20 yards against Florida State. After the contest, the possible future first-round pick wiped his Instagram account of all LSU pictures. Coach Kelly weighed in on his conversation with the receiver.

“Yeah, I think there were a number of those guys that were disappointed in their play. They’re so hard on themselves. They want to succeed at such a high level. So, yeah, I had a conversation with Kayshon, and his standard is so high. You know, obviously it was a difficult day for him. It wasn’t his best. But he’s going to have great games. It’s going to be in the totality of his work that he’s going to be evaluated. You know, hadn’t played in a while. Been out with an injury. Maybe there was a little rust there,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

Boutte only played in six games last season after suffering an ankle injury against Kentucky. Boutte also missed all of spring football, but Kelly has no worries about the New Iberia native going forward.

“He’s the least guy that I’m concerned about on our offense. But he’s not. He carries a that with him every day. So he’s learning to deal with that. He’s young man who hasn’t been in this situation before and he needs some guidance, so we spend some time and work some things out that will help him handle the scrutiny. And quite frankly, the scrutiny was strong. His reaction was probably similar to what my reaction would be as a 60 year old. I mean, he has handled it in a manner that he’ll learn from and continue to grow from,” said Kelly.

