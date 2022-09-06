BBB Accredited Business
Father and son on scooter killed in hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway, police say

State police are looking for a 2004 white Ford pickup truck with a Texas license plate
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A father and son died as the result of a hit-and-run crash on the Westbank Expressway that occurred last Friday (Sept. 2) morning, according to information from the Louisiana State Police.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Carl January Sr., 58, of Rosewell, Georgia and Carl January Jr., 37, of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

State police are currently trying to locate a vehicle they say belongs to the suspect.

Detectives say that they are looking for a 2004 white extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed. The Ford will have significant damage to the front and may display a Texas license plate of CCD3344.

An investigation points to evidence that suggests that the truck in question was behind a scooter that was headed west on US 90 B near Ames Blvd. The front of the truck struck the scooter causing the driver and a passenger to be ejected from the scooter. The driver of the truck failed to stop and continued west on US 90 B with the scooter lodged underneath it.

The scooter eventually became engulfed in flames and dislodged near Garden Road in Marrero.

Despite wearing DOTD-approved helmets, both occupants of the scooter suffered fatal injuries. One of the occupants was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died. Troopers are working to identify the driver and passenger of the scooter.

State police say the matter is an active investigation and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Troop B at 504-471-2775.

