Following officer-involved shooting in Houma, state police are investigating

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Houma.

According to LSP, the shooting involved the Houma Police Department in the area of La. Hwy. 24 South (West Main Street) and Polk Street early Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning.

State police say that they arrived on the scene to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, state police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.