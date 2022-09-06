BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Following officer-involved shooting in Houma, state police are investigating

State police say that they arrived on the scene to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Houma.

According to LSP, the shooting involved the Houma Police Department in the area of La. Hwy. 24 South (West Main Street) and Polk Street early Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning.

State police say that they arrived on the scene to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, state police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
Deteriorating steel trusses led officials to declare bridges across the Pearl River unsafe and...
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

Latest News

The mayor’s office said that two friends were with her in the car when another driver ran a...
Bogalusa mayor recovering after suffering injury in car crash
Houma officer-involved shooting investigated by state police
Houma officer-involved shooting investigated by state police
Bogalusa mayor recovering from car crash
Bogalusa mayor recovering from car crash
Local karate enthusiast Black Dragon was among those attending the free Westbank Heritage...
Westbank Heritage Festival makes successful return over Labor Day weekend