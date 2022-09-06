BBB Accredited Business
Gas prices fall over the weekend, AAA says

The prices at the pump continue to fall around the country has many people hit the road for the holiday weekend.(KAIT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices declined during the past week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend, but it’s still a lot more expensive than last year, AAA says.

Holiday travelers paid the forth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. The all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set back in 2012, at $3.78 per gallon.

On Monday, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.52 per gallon. That’s 50 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid during last year’s holiday. The average full tank of gas now costs nearly $53. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when Florida’s state average was at its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

“Pump prices are falling after sharp drops in the oil and gasoline futures markets last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “However, oil prices were gaining strength Monday night, after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production in effort to stabilize falling energy prices.”

On Monday, OPEC and Russia agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October. This is the group’s first production cut in more than a year. Following the announcement, the U.S. price of oil was up by more than 2% in overnight trading. The increase, if sustained, amounts to an increase about $2 per barrel for the price of crude. That would only erase a third of the losses the oil market suffered last week. On Friday, the U.S. price of crude settled at $86.87 per barrel, after falling by more than $6 a barrel from the week before.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.72), Tallahassee ($3.64), Naples ($3.59)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.35), Pensacola ($3.39), Panama City ($3.43)

