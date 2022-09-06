Gloomy midweek with storm chances picking up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not much storm activity is expected Tuesday, but midweek things pick up.

Gloomy conditions Tuesday will keep storm chances low. A pop-up storm or shower can’t be ruled out. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid 80s.

Through midweek, a low pressure system begins to push east, increasing storm coverage in the late afternoon and evening for Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime heating will fuel storms later in the day.

A dry slot of air moves in by the weekend clearing things up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.