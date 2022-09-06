LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Terrebonne Parish.
LSP announced Troopers were en route to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
According to LSP, the shooting involved the Houma Police Department in the area of La. Hwy. 24 South (West Main Street) and Polk Street.
One subject was reportedly taken to a hospital due to their injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
