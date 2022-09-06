LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Terrebonne Parish.

LSP announced Troopers were en route to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to LSP, the shooting involved the Houma Police Department in the area of La. Hwy. 24 South (West Main Street) and Polk Street.

One subject was reportedly taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

