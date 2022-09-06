BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations

Latest News

Louisiana union workers gathered with state and local politicians Monday (Sept. 5) for the...
Union workers, politicians discuss workforce concerns at New Orleans AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween