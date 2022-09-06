BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Teacher accused of using slur to describe Black teacher, has class do cotton-picking exercise

By Michal Higdon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A mother is looking for answers after she said her son’s teacher used the word “monkey” to describe another teacher, who is Black, and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.

Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, South Carolina. She told WCSC something his teacher allegedly said a couple of weeks ago has her upset.

“His teacher had made some comments that she has a teacher next door, he’s a Black teacher, and she refers to him as the ‘monkey next door,’” Wiggins said.

Her son said immediately after the teacher made comments, she had the class do a cotton-picking activity.

“From what the assistant principal explained to me is that she was going to just bring the cotton in, give it to the kids and her words were, ‘Here’s how you pick cotton,’” Wiggins said.

She also said her son was upset.

“He wanted to know, why do we have to relive that or why do we have to go back to that?” Wiggins said.

The principal acknowledged what happened but Wiggins said she has been provided no other answers as to any kind of repercussions.

“I send my kids to school to learn,” Wiggins said. “They’re supposed to be treated equally amongst their peers and the people that are responsible for teaching them. So when he came home and told me that, I was extremely and still extremely upset.”

The district responded to a request for comment with this statement:

“Dorchester School District Two takes every allegation seriously. We are currently investigating an alleged incident at Oakbrook Middle School. We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
Deteriorating steel trusses led officials to declare bridges across the Pearl River unsafe and...
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

Latest News

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher