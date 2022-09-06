Two men killed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 6) in New Orleans East, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.

Both men, whose ages and identities were not disclosed, were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far this year, the NOPD has investigated 205 homicides, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, surpassing 2020′s total of 201.

This time last year, there were 139 homicides reported.

The MCC says if trends hold, New Orleans could surpass the total number of homicides in 2021 by the end of this month.

