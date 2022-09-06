Union workers, politicians discuss workforce concerns at New Orleans AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many employers continue struggling to find staff, with federal figures showing at least 10 million current job openings across the United States. And many of those disaffected workers cite several reasons why some are reluctant to return to the labor force amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor issues were at the forefront Monday (Sept. 5), when union workers were joined by state and local politicians for the Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic at City Park. The annual event had been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

“Working conditions, pay, safety, is a big issue,” said John Gros, a member of the United Steelworkers Local 13-447. “And that has a lot to do with it, right? People want to go to work and be respected, want to be treated fairly and that’s -- I think -- the big ticket.”

Recruitment and retention are big issues for businesses big and small. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno said the city is looking at creative ways to get people to rejoin the workforce.

“It’s just thinking outside the box, as to what is going to be a better working environment to get more people in, and It’s not just pay,” she said.

President Joe Biden said the nation’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in more than 50 years, and more people are working than ever before. But employers are finding those workers becoming more selective.

“For one, there isn’t enough bodies,” said Moreno. “But then the other piece, too, is that you have some jobs that are still relatively low-paying jobs that require a ton of work.”

From steelworkers to carpenters to teachers, from the oil and gas industry to the film industry and more, many employers are in a tough spot filling positions.

“I think there’s a disconnect between the kind of pay and reimbursement that people like to see and what’s available right now,” said Bennett Champagne, a member of IATSE Local 470. “As that corrects itself, people will take up more work.”

Teacher Keely Hill, a member of AFT UTNO Local 527, said, “If they’re really concerned about teacher recruitment and keeping teachers here year after year, then we need to look at the quality of the working conditions and the quality of the conditions for the students.”

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in New Orleans has risen since the start of the year, sitting at 5 percent. This comes after an August jobs report showed 315,000 jobs were added to the economy as the national unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.