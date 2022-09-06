Westbank Heritage Festival makes successful return over Labor Day weekend

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - The Westbank Heritage Festival returned, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, bringing music, food and good times to appreciative crowds on the grounds of the Alario Center this Labor Day weekend.

“I haven’t been here since 2019,” Arshield Johnson said Monday (Sept. 5), the final day of the free two-day festival. “I came here with my family, my wife. It’s beautiful. It’s nice.”

From Gretna to Westwego, everyone was happy the festival was back for its sixth year.

“It’s a fun-filled adventure and everybody’s family right here,“ Johnson said. “Everybody knows everybody. You know, you can go to every vendor, everybody here. Everybody knows everybody ‘round here.”

The festival was created in 2015 to celebrate Westbank culture, provide opportunities for local businesses, and to encourage tourism to the area with the attractions of local music and food.

“We wanted a festival that we felt would be more diverse, that would have different types of genres of music, and (show) that we can be more inclusive,” Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee said.

“I’m happy to be out here with my family,” Anyria Sheppard said. “I like music. And my mom, she also loves music and she likes to dance a lot.”

The lineup featured not only some top local music talent, but 25 Westbank vendors.

“We have a little rain, but God has blessed us abundantly to just be out here,” said Jasmine Dupree of Bayou Beauty Bundles.

Dupree and Ashante Jones offered their braiding services with Bayou Beauty Bundles, so festival-goers still looked their best despite the rain.

“The music is great. The food is great. All the people that are locals. Everybody’s showing love,” Jones said.

They said the festival provides a big boost to their small business.

“Anybody we meet can benefit from seeing us, just by giving them a business card, or just talking to them about hair,” Jones said. “It’s all about networking and it’s all about meeting people and spreading the love.”

Organizers said the festival draws thousands each year because of its strong musical lineup. Sunday’s featured acts included Choppa and Musiq Soulchild. Monday brought some Jazz with Gerald Albright and Zydeco with Keith Frank. Tucka, Louisiana’s “King of Swing,” closed out the event.

