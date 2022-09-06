BBB Accredited Business
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed in ‘family affair that got out of hand’

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A fatal shooting Monday in Yazoo County started with a fight between two children over a bicycle.

Antonio Barton, 37, the father of one of those boys, is now in custody and has been charged with murder.

According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, who are distant cousins, had been driving in opposite directions on a rural stretch of Vaughan Road shortly before 3 p.m. when they spotted one another.

Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his vehicle. Then he confronted Barton about a fight the two men’s sons had had two days earlier.

The boys had brawled after Porter’s son accused Barton’s of stealing a bicycle.

Things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton. Barton responded by shooting Porter dead.

Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house later in the day.

“It was a family affair that got out of hand,” Sheriff said.

