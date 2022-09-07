61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 61-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The sheriff said this incident is believed to be between the two family members and no one else was injured during the altercation.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

