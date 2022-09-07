Bruce: Spotty showers to wrap up the week; drier skies move in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our weather has been stuck in clouds with spotty showers. around.

Same storm for your Thursday and Friday as lots of clouds will keep the sun away most of the day. This will yield another early September day in the middle 80s which certainly does feel nice. As for rain, expect some off and on showers at times but by later in the afternoon I do believe some downpours will be allowed to fire up. Rain coverage at any given time will be around 40%.

More sun is on the way for the end of the week but that doesn’t mean storm chances are going away. In fact, having increased sunshine Thursday and Friday will probably yield some bigger thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain chances trend between 40-60% through week’s end.

Bruce: After 3 more days of rain chances, drier skies will move in as the weekend progresses. Then Monday of next week a front arrives brining a drier stretch next week with lows a tad cooler along with a drop in the humidity. pic.twitter.com/S0De7EoilT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 7, 2022

The weekend as of now doesn’t look all that bad as any storms will be spotty in nature and there will certainly be periods of sunshine. Highs will respond to the increased sun by getting to around 90.

Taking a look over the Atlantic, it most certainly has become more active. The good news though, all of the active storms are heading out to sea with no threats to the United States expected for at least the next week.

