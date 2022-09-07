FFF: What we know in college football

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at the first week of the AP college football rankings, Chelsea sacks another manager, and a visit to Manning’s on Fulton Street.

FOOTBALL

We’re done with Week 1 of the college football season, and there’s only a few things that are no-doubters.

One, Alabama and Georgia appear to be locked into the College Football Playoff already. Secondly, DJ Uiagalelei will not be the starting quarterback the entire season for Clemson. Freshman Cade Klubnik is too dynamic to be sitting on the Tigers bench, and Uiagalelei accuracy issues continue to exist.

Other than that, this college football season is a big unknown. But good news, some matchups this week could give us an idea where some schools stand.

Baylor at BYU, Kentucky at Florida, USC at Stanford, and Tennessee at Pittsburgh are all intriguing matchups as it pertains to the AP Top 25.

The Gators turned heads against Utah, Baylor looks to continue it’s success with Dave Aranda at the helm, is USC for real, and expect the unexpected when the Vols and Pitt get together.

Now Week 2 won’t solve everything, but it’s a good weekend to get some more transparency with some big-time programs.

FÚTBOL

If you want stability in world soccer, don’t manage at Chelsea Football Club in England.

After only seven matches into the season, Thomas Tuchel was sacked as manager of the club.

Since 2009, nine managers have been fired by Chelsea. Guus Hiddink was let go twice in that time.

New American owner, Todd Boehly, didn’t hire Tuchel, so it’s understandable he wants his own manager in there. But the coaching expectancy of the new gaffer (British meaning for manager) I’m sure won’t be long as the numbers lay out.

FOOD

I love sports, and I love food. Mix those together in one location, and I’m set for the whole day.

One of the spots in New Orleans that mixes those together perfectly is Manning’s on Fulton Street.

First off, any reputable sports bar better have top-notch Buffalo wings. Manning’s has that covered.

I found them crispy, fried to perfection. With some bleu cheese, it was a great starter.

Now the array of burgers were enticing (that’s next visit), but I went all in on Buffalo sauce.

I ordered the Buffalo chicken wrap with some extra crispy fries. Once again, I ordered well.

Plus, if you want to lay some money on the games you’re watching at Manning’s, the new Caesars Sportsbook is a little over a football field away.

