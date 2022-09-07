At least five high-ranking supervisors fired from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least five high-ranking members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office were dismissed Wednesday (Sept. 7), in what law enforcement sources described as the latest shakeup inside Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office.

Those fired were holdovers from Sheriff Marlin Gusman’s administration, and between them had more than 100 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, sources told Fox 8. The ousted deputies were identified as Capt. Mark Jones, Capt. Cathy Taylor, Capt. Jerry Martin, Capt. Danny Henry and Maj. Robert Donnelly.

Two of the five confirmed the firings to Fox 8, one saying he was shocked by the dismissals and predicting that more inmate deaths would result. Two inmates have died in custody and at least five others have been wounded in stabbings since Hutson assumed control of the New Orleans jail on May 2.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately confirm the firings. In response to Fox 8 questions about the firings, OPSO spokesman Phil Stelly said he was “researching” the personnel moves.

Donnelly was the OPSO’s Director of Training, in charge of shaping new recruits into deputies capable of working inside the Orleans Justice Center jail or handling inmate transportation and security at Criminal District Court.

Henry was a supervisor at the jail’s intake center, processing the arrival of new arrestees. Jones and Martin were described as unit managers inside the jail.

One of the five fired deputies said a member of the ousted group had filed a complaint to Hutson last month, alleging that Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales -- Hutson’s deputy chief for investigations and internal affairs -- had been verbally abusive to deputies.

