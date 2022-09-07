BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk’s legal team has argued that the allegations made by Peiter Zatko to U.S. officials may help bolster Musk’s claims that Twitter misled him and the public about the company’s problem with fake and 'spam' accounts.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By MATT O’BRIEN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, denied Musk’s request to delay the trial by four weeks. But she allowed him to add evidence related to whistleblower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about the company’s poor cybersecurity practices.

Twitter has sued Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. Musk has countersued, and a trial is set to start the week of Oct. 17.

Musk’s legal team has argued that the allegations made by Zatko to U.S. officials may help bolster Musk’s claims that Twitter misled him and the public about the company’s problem with fake and “spam” accounts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher