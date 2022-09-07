BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach

A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”(Todd Brandon Easter via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) - A beachgoer says he spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend.

Todd Brandon Easter shared images of what he saw that day at a Panama City beach.

The beachgoer said he saw the iconic movie character while visiting the beach on Sept 4.

Easter said the person dressed as Myers wasn’t bothering anyone and seemed approachable while not causing any problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations

Latest News

New Orleans City Council trying to fast track pay to Gordon Plaza residents
Months after payouts approved, Gordon Plaza residents wait in toxic dump
Surge in Carjackings
Surge in carjackings across New Orleans
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says