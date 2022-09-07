New Orleans music champion, Offbeat Magazine publisher Jan Ramsey battling rare lung cancer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jan Ramsey, who for more than 30 years has championed the New Orleans music scene as publisher and editor-in-chief of Offbeat Magazine, has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer and is undergoing treatment, according to a friend and supporter.

“She was diagnosed with a rare type of lung cancer,” filmmaker Michael Murphy wrote in a fundraising campaign launched on gofundme.com. “Jan will be undergoing treatment to battle the disease and needs financial help. Please donate to help Jan and her husband afford the medical costs and family living costs during this difficult time.”

The campaign launched Aug. 26 and has raised more than $14,000 toward its target goal of $150,000.

Jan Ramsey of Offbeat Magazine needs help! https://t.co/Hy0JT7U83x — Mark Romig (@MarkRomig) August 31, 2022

Offbeat Magazine has been a strenuous labor of love for Ramsey, 71, who has advocated fiercely for the city’s musical and cultural scene through the pages of its printed magazine and later its website.

“During the entire time I have known her, Jan’s passion has been to tell the world about the culture and music of New Orleans,” Murphy wrote. “She has been a friend to musicians, artists, music clubs and all culture bearers of New Orleans.”

Ramsey’s “Mojo Mouth” essays are required reading for those wanting to keep their finger on the pulse of New Orleans music happenings or to enjoy the musings of the New Orleans native. And Ramsey’s annual fan-voted awards celebration -- The Best of The Beat awards -- has become something akin to a local version of the Grammy awards.

Ramsey has self-described herself as “a (former) good Catholic girl” who is “most turned on by making sure music is in the forefront of the minds of everyone who lives here or wishes they live here.”

