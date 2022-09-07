QB Ashton Levi’s 6 TD total performance lifts Bogalusa over Franklinton 44-21

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks opened their regular season on Friday (Sept. 9) with a 44-21 win over in-parish rival Franklinton behind a dominant performance from junior quarterback Ashton Levi.

Levi, listed at 6-foot-tall and 190 lbs., scored a total of 6 touchdowns Friday night, 5 in the air and one on the ground. He also passed for 317 yards and rushed for 100 more while going 12-for-16 on pass completions.

Bogalusa scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter and forced the Demons to turn over on downs a couple of times before Colin Stewart scored 6 on a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the Lumberjack lead down to 14-6.

However, the Lumberjacks blew it wide open as they increased their lead to 38-6 by halftime.

According to information provided by Kevin Magee with Bogalusa Sports Network, the current Bogalusa senior class had defeated Franklinton for four straight years.

Also in the Lumberjack win, Keshawn Manning had 12 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.