BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

QB Ashton Levi’s 6 TD total performance lifts Bogalusa over Franklinton 44-21

Junior quarterback Ashton Levi scored a total of 6 touchdowns Friday night, 5 in the air and...
Junior quarterback Ashton Levi scored a total of 6 touchdowns Friday night, 5 in the air and one on the ground. He also passed for 317 yards and rushed for 100 more while going 12-for-16 on pass completions.(Kevin Magee - Bogalusa Sports Network)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks opened their regular season on Friday (Sept. 9) with a 44-21 win over in-parish rival Franklinton behind a dominant performance from junior quarterback Ashton Levi.

Levi, listed at 6-foot-tall and 190 lbs., scored a total of 6 touchdowns Friday night, 5 in the air and one on the ground. He also passed for 317 yards and rushed for 100 more while going 12-for-16 on pass completions.

Bogalusa scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter and forced the Demons to turn over on downs a couple of times before Colin Stewart scored 6 on a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the Lumberjack lead down to 14-6.

However, the Lumberjacks blew it wide open as they increased their lead to 38-6 by halftime.

According to information provided by Kevin Magee with Bogalusa Sports Network, the current Bogalusa senior class had defeated Franklinton for four straight years.

Also in the Lumberjack win, Keshawn Manning had 12 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’

Latest News

Brother Martin Crusaders shut out Madison Prep in their season opener, 17-0.
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0
Torey Lambert scores 2 TD's for Brother Martin
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0
AJ Samuel throws 4 TD passes in a Karr victory over Landry
Karr wins “Battle of Algiers” beating Landry, 40-6
AJ Samuel throws 4 TD passes in a Karr victory over Landry
Karr wins "Battle of Algiers" over Landry, 40-6