BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Thomas limited at practice on Wednesday; Adebo nursing ankle injury

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.
The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) were limited at practice on Wednesday for the Saints.

Both will start for the Black and Gold against Atlanta if healthy.

A starter that wasn’t at the workout, Paulson Adebo (ankle). The second-year cornerback plays opposite Marshon Lattimore. If he’s not available on Sunday, Bradley Roby could fill in at the spot.

Others limited at practice: Starting center Erik McCoy (calf) and special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Players that missed Wednesday’s workout: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), and offensive linemen Landon Young (hip) and Tanner Owen (not injury-related).

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations

Latest News

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Maye
Ceedy’s out and Maye’s legal issues: What’s ahead for Saints secondary
Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November
LSU vs Florida State/Saints Trades
LSU vs Florida State/Saints Trades