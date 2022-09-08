BBB Accredited Business
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness.

Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.

“These guys pulled up dragging a big alligator,” he said. “They couldn’t get in the boat, so I helped them out.”

Gauthier added the two guys were struggling to get the alligator on to the boat.

“We hooked a strap to the gator then hooked the other end of the strap to the boat trailer. We used the boat winch to pull the gator over to the boat,” he explained.

After reportedly struggling two hours, they eventually got the alligator in the boat. Many residents who swim in Lake St. John went to Facebook to thank the pair for catching the alligator.

“I’m glad this gator is gone from Lake St. John. I seen this gator last year when I was out test driving a boat. This is something I will never forget for sure. There still some big ones out there on Lake St. John,” Gauthier added.

