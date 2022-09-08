Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

