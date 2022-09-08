Bruce: Friday rain coverage remains as we finally see some drier skies into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For your Friday, low pressure continues to spin over Louisiana allowing moisture to continue to stream in moisture that will combined with the heat of the day to once again spawn some storms later in the afternoon and evening.

Bruce: Friday will be another day of sun and storms as the upper low is positioned to bring in moisture. The good news is that the weekend will see less rain 20-30% and a weak front arrive next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9uWzGht95v — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 8, 2022

As we head int the weekend the low gradually moves east as we see drier air move in to lessen rain chances in the 30% range. Few spotty showers with many dry hours. By Monday evening, a weak front from the north moves in bringing less humidity and a tad cooler temps overnight. High remain in the upper 80s.

The tropics remain active but very quiet in our part of the world.

