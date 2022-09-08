BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Friday rain coverage remains as we finally see some drier skies into the weekend

Bruce: A bit drier weekend ahead as rain chances go to 30% coverage
Bruce: A bit drier weekend ahead as rain chances go to 30% coverage(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For your Friday, low pressure continues to spin over Louisiana allowing moisture to continue to stream in moisture that will combined with the heat of the day to once again spawn some storms later in the afternoon and evening.

As we head int the weekend the low gradually moves east as we see drier air move in to lessen rain chances in the 30% range. Few spotty showers with many dry hours. By Monday evening, a weak front from the north moves in bringing less humidity and a tad cooler temps overnight. High remain in the upper 80s.

The tropics remain active but very quiet in our part of the world.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise from September 6th, 2022 shared by Mellissa in Metairie.
Nicondra: Sun and clouds with late storms
Afternoon weather for Thurs., Sept. 8
Afternoon weather for Thurs., Sept. 8
Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.
Next 3 Days
Storm chances through the end of the week