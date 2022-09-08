BBB Accredited Business
Chemical spill near Kentwood shuts I-55 down for about 12 hours

I-55 northbound towards Osyka reopened early Thursday morning
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - I-55 northbound between Kentwood and Osyka, Mississippi is open again on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after authorities responded to a chemical spill that required a nearly 12-hour cleanup effort.

A commercial truck carrying involved in a crash on I-55 spilled 6,000 gallons of chemical cleaner onto the roadway Wednesday (Sept. 7) around 1:45 p.m. Authorities say that a delivery truck carrying hospital supplies crashed into the back of the tanker.

A commercial truck carrying involved in a crash on I-55 spilled 6,000 gallons of chemical cleaner onto the roadway Wednesday (Sept. 7) around 1:45 p.m.(Hammond Fire Dept.)

State police responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. and at 2:13 p.m. the state DOTD announced that I-55 northbound had been shut down.

Kentwood’s fire department, Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection, and Hammond Fire Dept. all responded to the massive recovery and clean-up effort. Video from the cleanup efforts can be seen below. (Source Hammond Fire Dept.)

Two people were treated for injuries after the crash.

Around 2:20 a.m. early Thursday morning, the DOTD announced that I-55 northbound had reopened.

