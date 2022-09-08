Destrehan holds No. 1 spot in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first edition of the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are here, and the Destrehan Wildcats hold the top position.

The rankings include all LHSAA classifications in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Now we’re only week into the season, but this is how it all lays out in South Louisiana.

1. Destrehan

The Wildcats crushed Bonnabel, 49-0, in Week 1. Jai Eugene, Jr. threw for two touchdowns, receiver Daniel Blood accounted for three scores, and workhorse running back Shane Lee found the end zone on a rushing TD. Destrehan host Ehret this Friday.

2. Edna Karr

The Cougars walloped Landry in the “Battle of Algiers,” 40-6. A.J. Samuel threw four TD passes, and defensive end Jonathan Bax pulled in an interception. Karr hits the road to face Scotlandville this week.

3. Brother Martin

The Crusaders produced a victory over tough opposition in Madison Prep, 17-0. Torey Lambert accounted for two touchdowns in the contest at Tad Gormley. In the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week,” Brother Martin hits the road to face St. Paul’s.

4. John Curtis

The Patriots visited the bayou to shut out Central Lafourche, 43-0. Tyler Mitchell and Kahaem Smith both rushed for two touchdowns. Curtis visits Zachary on Friday night in one of the biggest matchups in the state. The Broncos are the defending state champs in Class 5A.

5. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights won a rivalry game over McDonogh 35, 36-17. Amare’ Cooper threw four touchdowns for St. Aug. The guys on A.P. Tureaud cross the Crescent City Connection to matchup with Landry.

6. Warren Easton

The Eagles pulled a stunner in Ruston in overtime by beating the Bearcats, 25-19. Easton trailed Ruston in the fourth quarter, 19-6, but scored 19 unanswered points to grab a “W”. The Eagles host Division I defending state champ Catholic at Pan Am.

7. St. Paul’s

The Wolves won big over West Jeff, 56-7. STP running back Jacob Davies racked up four touchdowns in the contest. Last year, the Wolves lost by a point to Catholic in the state semi-finals. The ‘Saders also lost in the state semi’s, they fell to Jesuit. So what’s my point? Both teams have had prior success, and this matchup could be a good gage of how their 2022 season is going to play out.

8. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets thrashed the Shaw Eagles, 37-0. SCC possesses one of the best defensive units in the state. That group will get tested this week when they host Lutcher. The Bulldogs quarterback, D’Wayne Winfield, is one of the best senior QB’s in the state.

Others to keep an eye on: Rummel, Lutcher, E.D. White, Newman, and Jesuit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.