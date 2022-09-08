Gillen All-32 NFL rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the NFL, nearly 24 teams every year have a chance to make a playoff run. Some organizations think they might have a shot, but they’re really playing for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
In the AFC, the Bills are the hot pick to win it all. In the NFC, the top of the class could be a little bit more unknown.
Yes, the bettors love the Bucs, Rams, and Packers. Come January, they all could be out in the cold.
Here’s my All-32 NFL rankings before the season kicks off in Los Angeles. I’ll update these weekly.
1 Bills
2 Rams
3 Bengals
4 Chiefs
5 Bucs
6 Packers
7 Chargers
8 Ravens
9 Broncos
10 Saints
11 Eagles
12 Colts
13 Dolphins
14 Raiders
15 Cowboys
16 Cardinals
17 Niners
18 Vikings
19 Titans
20 Patriots
21 Browns
22 Steelers
23 Lions
24 Commanders
25 Panthers
26 Giants
27 Jaguars
28 Bears
29 Jets
30 Seahawks
31 Falcons
32 Texans
