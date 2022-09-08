Gillen All-32 NFL rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the NFL, nearly 24 teams every year have a chance to make a playoff run. Some organizations think they might have a shot, but they’re really playing for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

In the AFC, the Bills are the hot pick to win it all. In the NFC, the top of the class could be a little bit more unknown.

Yes, the bettors love the Bucs, Rams, and Packers. Come January, they all could be out in the cold.

Here’s my All-32 NFL rankings before the season kicks off in Los Angeles. I’ll update these weekly.

1 Bills

2 Rams

3 Bengals

4 Chiefs

5 Bucs

6 Packers

7 Chargers

8 Ravens

9 Broncos

10 Saints

11 Eagles

12 Colts

13 Dolphins

14 Raiders

15 Cowboys

16 Cardinals

17 Niners

18 Vikings

19 Titans

20 Patriots

21 Browns

22 Steelers

23 Lions

24 Commanders

25 Panthers

26 Giants

27 Jaguars

28 Bears

29 Jets

30 Seahawks

31 Falcons

32 Texans

