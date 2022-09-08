Man carjacked in drive thru lane in Slidell; suspect still at large

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a person of interest who allegedly carjacked a man in a fast food drive-thru lane in Slidell.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Ponchartrain Drive. According to police, the victim was in the drive-thru at a local fast food restaurant to place an order.

The three armed men pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Palisade, jumped out and forced him from his vehicle.

The three males fled in the victim’s Hyundai, as well as their original vehicle which was identified as a stolen Audi Sedan. Police say the stolen vehicle was located on Michaud Boulevard in New Orleans East.

When the suspects spotted Slidell Police, they fled in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed into a fence. The suspects fled on foot and got away.

Slidell Police, NOPD and FBI believe the suspects were involved in a rash of carjackings in New Orleans and possibly Jefferson Parish. A person of interest has been identified and is believed to have participated in several carjackings.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

