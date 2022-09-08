BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man carjacked in drive thru lane in Slidell; suspect still at large

Slidell Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a person of interest who allegedly...
Slidell Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a person of interest who allegedly carjacked a man in a fast food drive-thru lane in Slidell.(Slidell Police Department)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a person of interest who allegedly carjacked a man in a fast food drive-thru lane in Slidell.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Ponchartrain Drive. According to police, the victim was in the drive-thru at a local fast food restaurant to place an order.

The three armed men pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Palisade, jumped out and forced him from his vehicle.

The three males fled in the victim’s Hyundai, as well as their original vehicle which was identified as a stolen Audi Sedan. Police say the stolen vehicle was located on Michaud Boulevard in New Orleans East.

When the suspects spotted Slidell Police, they fled in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed into a fence. The suspects fled on foot and got away.

Slidell Police, NOPD and FBI believe the suspects were involved in a rash of carjackings in New Orleans and possibly Jefferson Parish. A person of interest has been identified and is believed to have participated in several carjackings.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas excited for season
Natural gas pipeline burst in Lake Leary in St. Bernard Parish
Natural gas pipeline bursts in Lake Leary Thursday afternoon; officials investigate cause
City's chief administrative officer working to figure if the mayor has to pay back money
City's chief administrative officer working to figure if the mayor has to pay back money