Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road.

Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck.

According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers saw a 2007 white Tundra driving recklessly and fast without a tag on West Street.

Officers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but that Taylor fled, leading them on a chase throughout various streets in Jackson.

The vehicle eventually left the road and “struck an embankment surrounding a culvert.” Taylor was taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at UMMC.

At the scene, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson. Officers also recovered two stolen guns and multiple stolen catalytic converters from inside the vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.