Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas excited for season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The last time Michael Thomas played an entire season of football, he wasn’t just good. He was making history.

In 2019, Thomas caught 149 passes. It’s a record he believes can be broken.

“I’m trying to top that.” Thomas confidently said after practice.

It won’t be easy but also not impossible. Back then, it was Drew Brees throwing him the ball, but now it will be be Jameis Winston, a player he’s never started an actual game with but one that just might be a kindred spirit.

“I feel like me and Jameis we are very much similar, “ Thomas said. “Both hard workers, love to compete, love to get better. Sometimes we need someone out there to stop us because we’ll just work and work. The thing with him is just having great communication, asking questions right when they come up.

“I think when you have an elite wide receiver like Mike, just get him the ball,” Winston explained. “Just put the ball around him, and he’s going to make plays. Again, as time goes on it’s going to be more on the same page.”

As for Thomas, his return to the field has been a long time coming. He’s best his can to contain his emotions.

“I feel like, I feel like, how should I say it? I don’t want to give anything away I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. I believe in my talent; I just believe in myself. I believe in my game. I believe in my craft, and I feel like the good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday. And I can’t wait to put it on display.”

Thomas was officially listed as limited on practice Wednesday as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

